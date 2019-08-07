Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $797,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 464,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. 23,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,766. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90.

