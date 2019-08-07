Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,783,389.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,773,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,693. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

