Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.75 and a one year high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

