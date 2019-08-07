Tate & Lyle (TATYY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS: TATYY) in the last few weeks:
- 8/6/2019 – Tate & Lyle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116. Tate & Lyle PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
