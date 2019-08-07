TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.09 million.TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.15-4.40 EPS.

TTWO traded up $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,482. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.18.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.