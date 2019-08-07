TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

TTWO traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, reaching $128.84. The stock had a trading volume of 782,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,482. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.80.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,028 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

