Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 63,113 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,113 shares during the period. Lexington Realty Trust makes up 0.8% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $19,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 329,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,974,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,741,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 58,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.89. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 72.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

