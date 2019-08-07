Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 45,686 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,686 shares during the quarter. Emcor Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $33,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 52,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 62.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $89.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

In other Emcor Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

