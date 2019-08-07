Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 44,055 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 44,055 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters makes up about 0.8% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.74% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,277. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $886.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

