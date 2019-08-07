Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 16,758 Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the quarter. ICF International accounts for 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.75% of ICF International worth $24,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,254,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,562,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,719,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 278,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,700,000 after buying an additional 38,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,902. ICF International Inc has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $257,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Wasson sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $1,168,435.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,084 shares of company stock worth $3,864,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

