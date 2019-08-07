Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,230 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 131.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,603,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $63,562,000 after acquiring an additional 910,427 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $6,641,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 856.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 102,964 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 95,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,405.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIMO. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.58.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

