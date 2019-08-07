Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.89% of Columbus McKinnon worth $18,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 515,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 305,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. 4,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.75. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.84 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 11,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $464,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 11,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $442,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $1,417,153. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

