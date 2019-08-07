Systematic Financial Management LP Has $15.61 Million Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,223 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Oshkosh worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,128.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 99.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Oshkosh by 255.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $838,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.61. 356,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

