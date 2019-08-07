Systematic Financial Management LP Has $14.46 Million Stock Holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.75% of US Concrete worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 55,716.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of US Concrete from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Jolas sold 5,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $234,812.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,753.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $211,084.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,348 shares of company stock valued at $575,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USCR traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $717.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. US Concrete Inc has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.47.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $333.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.80 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

