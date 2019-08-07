Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,775,000 after buying an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 90.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $389,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $598,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,912,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 156,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $18,287,115.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 189,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,246,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,180 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,559. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS opened at $126.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $138.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

