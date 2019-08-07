Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues Earnings Results

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Syneos Health updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.08-3.26 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.08-3.26 EPS.
Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 174,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 127,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
