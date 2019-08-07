Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues Earnings Results

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Syneos Health updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.08-3.26 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.08-3.26 EPS.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 174,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 127,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

