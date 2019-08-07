S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.87. S&W Seed shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 8,336 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SANW shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.