Svb Leerink Comments on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.02. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

