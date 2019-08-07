Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares Up 1.1%

Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.32, 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SZKMF. Deutsche Bank raised Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

