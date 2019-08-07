Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SGRY. ValuEngine raised shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

SGRY stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $344.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.27. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.41 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $78,256.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

