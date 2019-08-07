SuperCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. SuperCoin has a market cap of $66,462.00 and $6.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 50,686,259 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

