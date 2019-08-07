Suncoast Equity Management Increases Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

