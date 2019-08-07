Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 95,365 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,077,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 95,365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Nike worth $426,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 234,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 27,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 166,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 83,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. 4,044,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Citigroup began coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.02.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

