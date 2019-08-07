Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,909 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,909 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Cigna worth $235,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $40,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.23. 1,280,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.48. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.55.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

