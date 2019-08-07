Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,051,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,042 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $333,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 152,302 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Altria Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,674,000 after purchasing an additional 104,611 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. 7,061,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,918. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

