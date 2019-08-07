Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $486,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.36. 2,134,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,472. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.80. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

