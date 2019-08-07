Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $294.53 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 158,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of ConocoPhillips worth $294,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,203 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 13,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,995,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,754,000 after purchasing an additional 151,429 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,108,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.