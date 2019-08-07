Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1 Billion Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,501,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Bank of America worth $1,000,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daily Journal Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,656,024,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 81,107,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,477,000 after acquiring an additional 669,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,093,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,858,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,049,000 after acquiring an additional 801,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,320,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,919,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.27. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

