Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemical Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 180,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 166,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $2,010,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.28. 12,190,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,969,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

