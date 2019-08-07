Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,742,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,462,000 after acquiring an additional 182,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,191,000 after acquiring an additional 516,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 3.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,583. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. HSBC set a $85.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.