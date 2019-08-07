Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.48 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $245,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $7,046,000. Finally, Chemical Bank lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 12.8% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 6,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of APD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.50. The stock had a trading volume of 292,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,783. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $232.47. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.08.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.