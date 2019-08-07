Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,026.9% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.13.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $377,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,943 shares of company stock worth $1,564,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

