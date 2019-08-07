Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 568 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,250 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,247,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,982,000 after acquiring an additional 357,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.82. 1,553,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,419,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

