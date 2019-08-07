Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,470,000 after acquiring an additional 403,357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,250,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 789.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 551,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $874,003.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,497.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $892,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,442.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,070. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

