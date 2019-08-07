Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 691 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $73.94 and a 1-year high of $116.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

