Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $504.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.16 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.24%. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

SPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, CFO Michael Kuglin sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $136,597.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Bloomstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,218 shares of company stock valued at $767,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

