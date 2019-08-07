Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224,785 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 40.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 115,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Stryker by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.82. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,432 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

