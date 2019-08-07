Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Verisign were worth $29,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 27,650.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 649.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.89. 112,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.06. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.