Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Teleflex worth $30,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 82.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $366.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.56, for a total transaction of $2,503,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.81, for a total transaction of $59,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,878.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,735,632. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.67.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.