Strs Ohio Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 469,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 741.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,565,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,171,000 after buying an additional 8,277,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,888,111. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.