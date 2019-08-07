Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jabil were worth $31,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,681,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,335,000 after buying an additional 1,775,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Jabil by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 383,074 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 371,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 348,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $111,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,006,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,595. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of JBL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

