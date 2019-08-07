Strs Ohio Has $27.39 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.24% of Duke Realty worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1,598.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 347,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Bank of America cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.