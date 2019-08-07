Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,051,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $358.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

