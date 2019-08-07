Storj (STORJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.21 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $21.21 million and approximately $996,363.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin and CoinTiger. In the last week, Storj has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00247090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.76 or 0.01225726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00019994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00094015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, Bittrex, Gate.io, Binance, CoinTiger, Upbit, Livecoin, OKEx, Liquid, Tidex, Liqui, IDEX, ABCC, IDAX, Radar Relay and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

