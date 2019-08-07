Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 825 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.95% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 545.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 231.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,697. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $53.99 and a 1-year high of $95.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.29.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

