Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 64,569 Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,107,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 552,843 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 163,336 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 814,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC raised its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter.

BMV GOVT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12 month low of $448.20 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

