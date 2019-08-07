Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after buying an additional 112,204 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 93,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7,708.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $86.94. 1,890,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.366 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.