Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,943,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 187,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,877,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $142.53. 2,085,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759,820. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $139.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

