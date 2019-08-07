Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Chemical Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $96.17. 66,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

