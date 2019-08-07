Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 8,535 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after acquiring an additional 209,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after acquiring an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,505,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.45. 124,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

